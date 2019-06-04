Image copyright Getty Images

Nigel Farage says he will not attend a committee investigating whether he broke European Parliament rules by accepting funding from Leave campaigner Arron Banks.

The Brexit Party leader said he did not declare the £450,000 sum to the assembly because he was about to leave politics and had been seeking a new life in the US.

He said he had only been given 24 hours' notice of the meeting scheduled for Wednesday, branding it a "kangaroo court".

The payments from Mr Banks were revealed by a Channel 4 News investigation last month.

Items paid for by him included Mr Farage's London home, his car and trips to the US to meet Donald Trump.

The committee had invited Mr Farage to appear in person to discuss his finances, but said it would have to be on Wednesday to fit it in before the end of the parliamentary session. He was not under any obligation to attend.

MEPs found to have acted improperly can be reprimanded, their parliamentary allowance can be withheld or they can be banned from some activities.

"I did not receive any private money for political purposes", Mr Farage said.

"This committee would better spend its time investigating the waste of public money by well-known MEPs."