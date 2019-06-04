Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Jeremy Corbyn said he wanted "a dialogue" with the president about building "a better and more peaceful" world

Donald Trump has said he turned down a request from Jeremy Corbyn for a meeting, describing the Labour leader as "somewhat of a negative force".

The US President said he had been approached by Mr Corbyn, who boycotted Monday's banquet held in his honour.

Explaining his refusal, Mr Trump said: "I don't like critics as much as I respect people who get things done."

Earlier, Mr Corbyn said Mr Trump's policies on immigration, human rights, trade and climate change were divisive.

Speaking at a protest rally in Westminster, the Labour leader said he was "very disappointed" by Mr Trump's attack on the London Mayor Sadiq Khan, whom the president accused of being a "stone cold loser".

The Labour leader did not mention Mr Trump by name during the speech but he did refer to "our visitors", and said all governments had a duty to oppose racism and misogyny.

Mr Corbyn told protesters he was prepared to have "a dialogue" with anybody about building a more peaceful, just world.

He appealed to Mr Trump to "chase down" all forms of racism, including Islamophobia, and take a more compassionate approach to the plight of refugees from war, religious persecution and the effects of climate change.

"Racism divides, exploitation of minorities divides, exploitation of minorities brings about hatred," he said.

Mr Corbyn suggested he wanted to have a "conversation" with the US President despite their multiple disagreements.

"I am absolutely not refusing to meet anybody. I want to be able to have that dialogue to bring about that better, more peaceful world that we all want to live in," he said.

Mr Corbyn said he would oppose any post-Brexit trade deal with the US that allowed foreign companies to "take over the NHS" - insisting he would defend a free health service "with every breath in his body".

The US president has been holding talks with Prime Minister Theresa May on the second day of his state visit to the UK.

He has spoken by phone to former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, one of the favourites to succeed Mrs May as Tory leader, and is due to meet rival candidate Michael Gove later.