Image copyright AFP Image caption The winner of the contest will succeed Theresa May as prime minister

Senior backbench Conservative MPs have recommended that the party change its leadership contest rules to limit the number of candidates.

The 1922 Committee has suggested increasing the number of MP nominations needed from two to eight.

Candidates will then need to win 5% of votes (16 MPs) in the first ballot and 10% (32 MPs) in the second.

The changes - proposed amid criticism about the high number standing so far - will be considered by the party later.

One member of the 1922's executive told BBC political correspondent Chris Mason that a decision would be made at about 17:00 BST on Tuesday.

'Shambles'

The deadline for contenders to put their names forward is the week commencing 10 June and under the current rules, all of them must have at least two MPs supporting them.

After nominations close, all 313 Conservative MPs will vote for their preferred candidate in a series of polls that will whittle down the contenders one by one until only two are left.

The wider Tory membership of 124,000 will then vote on the final two.

There are 12 candidates currently standing - prompting Housing Secretary James Brokenshire to say on Monday that some should consider pulling out because the party needed to find a new leader fast.

Former Chancellor Ken Clarke also called the contest a "shambles", while former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith said the rules should be changed to avoid "chaos".

Earlier, Brexit minister James Cleverly become the first to pull out of the race, saying it had "become clear" it was "highly unlikely" he would progress to the final two candidates that will appear on the ballot paper.

Theresa May stands down as leader of the Conservative Party on Friday - she will remain PM until a successor is named at the end of July.

Who will replace Theresa May?

The winner of the contest to lead the Conservative Party will become the next prime minister.