Image copyright PA Image caption George Galloway hosted a weekly show on TalkRADIO

George Galloway has been sacked by talkRADIO after sending an allegedly anti-Semitic tweet.

The former MP posted on the social media site after the Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham on Saturday night.

He praised Liverpool's win, before adding: "No #Israël flags on the Cup!" - appearing to reference Tottenham's strong links with the Jewish community.

On Monday, the radio station said it had terminated his weekly show.

Mr Galloway hit back at his former employer, tweeting: "See you in Court guys."

The original tweet from Mr Galloway on Saturday night saw the former Labour and Respect MP face a backlash on Twitter.

He defended the comment, claiming a number of Tottenham fans were flying the flag of Israel in the crowd and it showed an affiliation to a "racist state".

But he was accused of being racist himself, including by Tottenham football club itself, which told Sky News the tweet was "blatant anti-Semitism".

On Monday morning, talkRADIO said it had cancelled Mr Galloway's show, adding: "As a fair and balanced news provider, talkRADIO does not tolerate anti-Semitic views."

Taking to Twitter again, Mr Galloway said he'd been given a "red card" by the station for "over-celebrating" Liverpool's success.

Mr Galloway has hosted The Mother of All Talk Shows show since 2016 and has breached Ofcom rules twice - once after discussing anti-Semitism accusations in the Labour Party and once after a show on the Salisbury poisonings.