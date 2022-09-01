What does the prime minister actually do?
The winner of the contest to succeed Boris Johnson as leader of the Conservative party and prime minister will be announced on Monday.
Mr Johnson will step down the following day, and either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak will take up residence at Downing Street.
What does the prime minister do?
The prime minister is the leader of the government and is appointed by the Queen. Normally, he or she is the leader of the party which wins a general election.
However, as Mr Johnson resigned outside of an election, the new PM was chosen by Conservative Party members rather than the UK electorate.
Ultimately, the prime minister is responsible for all government policy and decisions.
It's their job to choose members of the government, known as ministers.
The most senior figures are called cabinet ministers and they oversee government departments - such as the Treasury and the Home Office.
The prime minister can, at any time, hire and fire ministers. They can also abolish government departments or create brand new ones.
Alongside the chancellor, the prime minister is in charge of tax-and-spending policy.
The prime minister and their ministers can also bring in new laws - as long as they receive the backing of Parliament.
What other powers does the prime minister have?
The prime minister has overall control of the civil service - the people and departments that carry out the government's decisions.
They also make decisions about the UK's defence and security.
For example, they have the power to send the UK's armed forces into action. However, recent convention says Parliament should also approve such a move, where this is possible.
A number of special responsibilities also rest on the prime minister's shoulders, such as deciding whether to shoot down a hijacked or unidentified aircraft.
They can also authorise the use of the UK's nuclear weapons.
Honours, such as knighthoods and damehoods, are put forward by the PM. They can also recommend peerages - where someone becomes a member of the House of Lords.
The prime minister usually has a weekly meeting with the Queen to brief her on government matters. These meetings are completely private and there is no official record of what is said.
What are the perks?
The prime minister is expected to live and work in 10 Downing Street - which has been the office of the prime minister since 1735.
However, recent prime ministers - including Mr Johnson - have chosen to reside in Number 11 as it has a larger living area.
In addition, the prime minister has an official country residence, Chequers in Buckinghamshire.
The prime minister is entitled to a salary of £164,080: £84,144 for being an MP, plus a further £79,936 for being PM.
How are prime ministers held to account?
Despite their powers, prime ministers can't just take any decision they like.
They need to retain the confidence of most MPs. That's because laws can only be passed if a majority of MPs vote them through.
If a government repeatedly loses votes, MPs can choose to call a "motion of no confidence". If a prime minister loses such a vote, they face the prospect of a general election.
If the prime minister's party loses a general election and can no longer command the confidence of the Commons they must resign in order to allow the leader of the winning party to take over.
How was Boris Johnson's successor chosen?
When Mr Johnson announced he would resign, it triggered a leadership contest among the party's 357 MPs.
As well becoming the Conservative Party's new leader, the winner - either Ms Truss or Mr Sunak - automatically becomes the next prime minister.
Eight people were nominated. But a series of secret votes by Conservative MPs whittled that number down to two.
Throughout the summer Ms Truss and Mr Sunak took part in a series of debates, known as hustings, where they were questioned about their policies by Tory party members.
The members then voted for the winner. That means about 160,000 people have chosen the leader of a country of more than 67 million people, or less than 1% of the total UK electorate.
The winner will be revealed on 5 September by Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the 1922 Committee of Conservative backbench MPs.
Will there be a general election?
When a prime minister resigns, there isn't automatically a general election.
When Theresa May took over from David Cameron in July 2016, for example, she decided not to call an immediate election. Boris Johnson became PM in July 2019, but didn't call an election until December.
If his successor as prime minister also chooses not to call an early election, the next one will have to be held by January 2025.