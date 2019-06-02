Image copyright Reuters

Sam Gyimah has become the thirteenth candidate to join the race for the Conservative Party leadership.

The former universities minister is the first contender trying to succeed Theresa May by backing a referendum on any Brexit deal.

The Tory MP said he supported another vote between the PM's deal, a no-deal exit and remaining in the EU.

He said that he would vote Remain in such a poll, but wouldn't "actively campaign" for it.

Announcing his candidacy on Sky's Sophy Ridge programme, Mr Gyimah said he was putting himself forward to "broaden the race".

The East Surrey MP said the wide range of views on Brexit among the public was "not being reflected in the contest at the moment".

He added: "There's a wide range of candidates out there, but there's only a narrow set of views on Brexit being discussed."

Mr Gyimah quit the government last December over Mrs May's Brexit plan, saying that he intended to vote against the deal and advocate another referendum.

"What most of the candidates are offering is to offer no-deal and a fudge on Theresa May's deal which has been heavily defeated," he said.

The MP said offering a "final say on the Brexit deal" would "bring the country together".

Who will replace Theresa May?

The winner of the contest to lead the Conservative Party will become the next prime minister.