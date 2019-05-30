Image copyright Reuters

Iain Duncan Smith has called for a rethink of the Conservative leadership contest rules to avoid "chaos".

Eleven MPs have declared so far that they will run to replace Theresa May, but this number is expected to rise.

Mr Duncan Smith, who led the Tories from 2001 to 2003, said the number of MPs needed to nominate a candidate must be higher - "10, maybe 12".

And the party needed to look at whether more runners should be eliminated in early voting to speed up the contest.

At the moment, only two MPs' nominations are required for a candidate to stand.

"We need to present a face of a party that actually can get jobs done," Mr Duncan Smith told the BBC. "We don't want to have this meandering around looking like chaos."

He added: "I have never seen so many people lining up and there may be more."

Image caption Theresa May said the UK was a "land of opportunity" when asked if too many candidates were standing

The contest gets fully under way on 7 June, when Mrs May stands down as Conservative leader.

MPs will hold a series of votes, during which the field will be whittled down one by one. When two are left, they will go to a full vote of the Conservative Party membership.

The result is expected in late July, with the winner also becoming prime minister.

When asked at press conference in London whether too many people were running to replace her, Mrs May said the UK was a "land of opportunity".

Meanwhile, Chancellor Philip Hammond has said he would not "feel the need" to join the list of candidates if his views were "properly represented".

The declared candidates are:

Brexit minister James Cleverly

Environment Secretary Michael Gove

Health Secretary Matt Hancock

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt

Home Secretary Sajid Javid

Former Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson

Former Leader of the House of Commons Andrea Leadsom

Housing minister Kit Malthouse

Former Work and Pensions Secretary Esther McVey

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab