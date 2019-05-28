BBC to host Tory leader TV debates

Image copyright BBC/PA Image caption Emily Maitlis (l) will chair a debate, Fiona Bruce will host a special Question Time and Andrew Neil will interview the final two candidates

The BBC will hold two televised debates with candidates vying to become the next prime minister.

Ten Conservative MPs have entered the race to become both party leader and PM so far, after Theresa May announced she would stand down on 7 June.

All the candidates in the race by mid-June will be invited to take part in a hustings event on BBC One.

Once the list has been whittled down to the final two, they will go head-to-head in a Question Time special.

The last two runners will also be invited to take part in one-on-one interviews with the BBC's Andrew Neil.

Fran Unsworth, director of BBC News and Current Affairs, said: "The decision being made by Conservative Party members will profoundly affect us all, so it feels right that BBC audiences get a chance to see the candidates debate with each other, and that we scrutinise the various policy proposals they will be standing on.

"Although the final say will fall to Conservative party members, it's firmly in the public interest for audiences to question and hear from the next potential prime minister."

The programmes will be shown in June, with dates and times to be confirmed.

Who is standing?

The declared candidates to replace Mrs May are: