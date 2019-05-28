Image copyright Getty Images

The Muslim Council of Britain has called for the UK's human rights watchdog to investigate accusations of Islamophobia in the Conservative Party.

In a letter to the Equalities and Human Rights Commission, the MCB said a problem "runs deep into the party".

It added there was "sufficient evidence" to suggest the party may have breached anti-discrimination law.

In March, party deputy chairman James Cleverly insisted "immediate action" was taken after any racism claims.

The MCB accused the party of not taking action against Islamophobia shown by Tory MPs, and tolerating discrimination towards party members.

It had shown a "callous attitude to complaints", the group added.

The group has previously said the level of prejudice within the party was "astonishing" and discrimination claims should be independently investigated.

Conservative peer Baroness Warsi, who was the first female Muslim cabinet minister, has long criticised her party over the issue.