Home Secretary Sajid Javid is to warn that he could use new powers to ban British nationals from Syria.

A new counter-terrorism act came into force in February which allows the home secretary to ban people from travelling to, or remaining in, designated areas.

Failure to comply can result in a maximum prison sentence of 10 years.

Mr Javid will use a speech later to warn British nationals who are currently in Syria without good reason that they "should be on notice".

Speaking to senior security figures in central London, Mr Javid will set out for the first time how he expects to use the new Counter-Terrorism and Border Security Act.

He is expected to say: "I've asked my officials to work closely with the police and intelligence agencies to urgently review the case for exercising this power in relation to Syria, with a particular focus on Idlib and the north east.

"So anyone who is in these areas without a legitimate reason should be on notice."

The north-western Syrian province of Idlib is the last remaining stronghold controlled by forces opposed to President Bashar al-Assad.

Mr Javid will say that the police and security services "have worked tirelessly" to identify people intending to join the Islamic State group overseas and prevent them from leaving the country.

He told the House of Commons in February that 900 people people from the UK were estimated to have joined the Islamic State group in Syria and Iraq.

Of those people, 40% were estimated to still be somewhere in the region, 40% to have returned, and 20% to have been killed in battle.

The issue came to the fore following the case of Shamima Begum - who had her UK citizenship revoked by Mr Javid in February, after she was found in a Syrian refugee camp.

Ms Begum left London to join the Islamic State group when she was 15.

Mr Javid is also expected to emphasise the importance of international co-operation in combating terrorism.

"As these threats become more global we all rely on an international system of defence, policing, security and intelligence - a safety net based upon co-operation and unity," he will say.

"These structures rely upon free, democratic nations to pool information, coordinate law enforcement action and surrender suspected criminals across borders.

"More than any other country on Earth, the UK has a coherent, connected approach to intelligence and security and when threats appear, the world still turns to the UK for leadership, support, and action."