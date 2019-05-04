UK Politics

Huawei leak not matter for us, police say

  • 4 May 2019
Breaking News image

The leak from the meeting of the National Security Council about Huawei "did not amount to a criminal offence", UK police have said.

Defence Secretary Gavin Williamson was sacked this week after an inquiry into the leaking of information from the council.

Opposition MPs had said there should be an investigation into whether the Official Secrets Act had been breached.

But Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said he was "satisfied" it had not.