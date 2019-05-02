Local elections 2019: Dogs at the polls

Image copyright Sinead Hensey Image caption Windsor and Maidenhead are selecting their councillors, and Finn the cocker spaniel "wanted to show his snout at the polling station"

It is that time of year when our canine friends take centre stage.

As voters in England and Northern Ireland go to the polls our dogs often join us for the walk and, sometimes, a photo opportunity.

Elections are being held for 248 English councils, six mayors and all 11 councils in Northern Ireland. There are no local elections in Scotland and Wales.

Since the polls opened at 07:00 BST many a dog has been snapped outside a polling station and, as has been popular on polling days over recent years, shared across social media.

Image copyright @LauraRachel10 Image caption Labradoodles Hotch and Penny were up early this morning for a trip to the polling station at Folkestone Central in Shepway

Image copyright Martha Perrin Image caption Martha from Brighton says five-year-old Nelly, a border terrier cross, was "promised cheese" if she stood nicely for a picture

Image copyright Ben Murphy Image caption Barney the Labrador "exercised his democratic right" this morning in Wallasey, Merseyside, according to owner Ben Murphy

Image copyright Anne Rawson Image caption Anne Rawson's cockerpoo Scooby is "a friend to all" whose favourite kind of polling station is one where he gets petted and given treats

Image copyright @SAMiCURE Image caption Sam says Phoebe the pug "just loves the taste of democracy in the morning" in Chorlton, Manchester

Image copyright Louise Willoughby Image caption Poppy the chocolate labrador joined Louise at a polling station for a "walk in the sunshine" in Hull this morning

By Kris Bramwell, BBC UGC and social news