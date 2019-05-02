Local elections 2019: Live interactive map
- 2 May 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Voters across Northern Ireland and most of England went to the polls on Thursday to elect nearly 9,000 councillors.
Follow all the results as they come in with our interactive map.
Result not in yet
|Party
|Councillors
|Change +/-
Councillors change compared with 2015
Click or tap here if you cannot see the map.
We are expecting the first results to come in around midnight, with 108 English councils counting overnight.
All of the councils in Northern Ireland and the remaining 140 English councils will start counting on Friday morning with those results expected to be announced from midday. Find out more about these elections.