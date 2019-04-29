Image copyright AFP Image caption David Lidington and Michael Gove will be at Tuesday's meeting

Brexit talks between the government and Labour are set to resume shortly.

The political process has largely been on hold since before Easter, when ministers announced a series of working groups to discuss individual issues.

Conservative cabinet ministers Philip Hammond, Stephen Barclay and David Lidington will meet their Labour counterparts to take stock of progress.

No 10 dismissed claims the two sides were killing time, saying talks were "serious" but "difficulties" remained.

The BBC's political correspondent Iain Watson said he understood there would be an attempt in the coming days to reach a compromise on the UK's future customs arrangements with the EU - a key sticking point.

Ministers insist it is still their aim to get MPs' approval for the terms of the UK's exit from the EU by 22 May so the country does not have to take part in elections to the European Parliament a day later.

No 10 says it wants to introduce the Withdrawal Bill - legislation required to implement the withdrawal deal reached with the EU - to Parliament as soon as possible.

But this will not happen this week and Downing Street said the process would not begin until it had a "realistic prospect of securing passage".

Theresa May's withdrawal agreement has effectively been rejected three times by MPs.

A No 10 spokesman said both sides would have to compromise but it still believed "there was a possibility of finding a solution".

Labour has suggested Mrs May has been unwilling to change her stance on key issues, including her opposition to some form of customs union with the EU.

Former Conservative leader Iain Duncan Smith told the BBC the European Parliamentary elections, if they went ahead, would be the "most unwanted" polls in history.

While he would still vote Conservative, he told Politics Live trust in his party on the doorsteps had "collapsed" after the UK failed to leave the EU, as planned, on 29 March.

The EU has set a new deadline of 31 October for the UK's departure.