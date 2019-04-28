2019 European elections: List of candidates for Yorkshire and the Humber
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
6 MEPs will be elected to represent Yorkshire and the Humber. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Diana Wallis
Juliet Lodge
Sophia Bow
Joshua Malkin
Ros McMullen
Steve Wilson
Conservative
John Procter
Amjad Bashir
Michael Naughton
Andrew Lee
Matthew Freckleton
Sue Pascoe
English Democrats
David Allen
Tony Allen
Joanne Allen
Fiona Allen
Green
Magid Magid
Alison Teal
Andrew Cooper
Louise Houghton
Lars Kramm
Ann Forsaith
Labour
Richard Corbett
Eloise Todd
Mohammed Khan
Jayne Allport
Martin Mayer
Alison Hume
Liberal Democrats
Shaffaq Mohammed
Rosina Robson
James Blanchard
Sophie Thornton
James Baker
Ruth Coleman-Taylor
The Brexit Party
John Longworth
Lucy Harris
Jake Pugh
James Heartfield
Andrew Allison
Christopher Barker
The Yorkshire Party
Chris Whitwood
Mike Jordan
Jack Carrington
Laura Walker
Bob Buxton
Dan Cochran
UKIP
Mike Hookem
Gary Shore
John Hancock
David Dews
Graeme Waddicar
Clifford Parsons