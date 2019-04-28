2019 European elections: List of candidates for the West Midlands

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

7 MEPs will be elected to represent the West Midlands. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

Stephen Dorrell

Charlotte Gath

Peter Wilding

Amrik Kandola

Joanna McKenna

Victor Odusanya

Lucinda Empson

Conservative

Anthea McIntyre

Daniel Dalton

Suzanne Webb

Meirion Jenkins

Alex Phillips

Mary Noone

Ahmed Ejaz

Green

Ellie Chowns

Diana Toynbee

Paul Woodhead

Julian Dean

Louis Stephen

Helen Heathfield

Kefentse Dennis

Labour

Neena Gill

Sion Simon

Julia Buckley

Ansar Khan

Zarah Sultana

Sam Hennessy

Liz Clements

Liberal Democrats

Phil Bennion

Ade Adeyemo

Jeanie Falconer

Jenny Wilkinson

Jennifer Gray

Beverley Nielsen

Lee Dargue

The Brexit Party

Rupert Lowe

Martin Daubney

Andrew England Kerr

Vishal Khatri

Nikki Page

Laura Kevehazi

Katharine Harborne

UKIP

Ernest Valentine

Paul Williams

Graham Eardley

Paul Allen

Nigel Ely

Joe Smyth

Derek Bennett