2019 European elections: List of candidates for the West Midlands
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
7 MEPs will be elected to represent the West Midlands. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Stephen Dorrell
Charlotte Gath
Peter Wilding
Amrik Kandola
Joanna McKenna
Victor Odusanya
Lucinda Empson
Conservative
Anthea McIntyre
Daniel Dalton
Suzanne Webb
Meirion Jenkins
Alex Phillips
Mary Noone
Ahmed Ejaz
Green
Ellie Chowns
Diana Toynbee
Paul Woodhead
Julian Dean
Louis Stephen
Helen Heathfield
Kefentse Dennis
Labour
Neena Gill
Sion Simon
Julia Buckley
Ansar Khan
Zarah Sultana
Sam Hennessy
Liz Clements
Liberal Democrats
Phil Bennion
Ade Adeyemo
Jeanie Falconer
Jenny Wilkinson
Jennifer Gray
Beverley Nielsen
Lee Dargue
The Brexit Party
Rupert Lowe
Martin Daubney
Andrew England Kerr
Vishal Khatri
Nikki Page
Laura Kevehazi
Katharine Harborne
UKIP
Ernest Valentine
Paul Williams
Graham Eardley
Paul Allen
Nigel Ely
Joe Smyth
Derek Bennett