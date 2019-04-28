2019 European elections: List of candidates for the North West

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

8 MEPs will be elected to represent the North West. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

Andrea Cooper

Dan Price

Arun Banerji

Michael Taylor

Philippa Olive

Victoria Desmond

Andrew Graystone

Elisabeth Knight

Conservative

Sajjad Karim

Kevin Beaty

Jane Howard

Arnold Saunders

Wendy Maisey

Thomas Lord

Anthony Pickles

Attika Choudhary

English Democrats

Stephen Morris

Valerie Morris

Green

Gina Dowding

Wendy Olsen

Jessica Northey

Geraldine Coggins

Rosie Mills

Astrid Johnson

Daniel Jerrome

James Booth

Labour

Theresa Griffin

Julie Ward

Wajid Khan

Erica Lewis

David Brennan

Claire Cozler

Saf Ismail

Yvonne Tennant

Liberal Democrats

Chris Davies

Jane Brophy

Helen Foster-Grime

Anna Fryer

Sam Al-Hamdani

Rebecca Forrest

John Studholme

Frederick Van Mierlo

The Brexit Party

Claire Fox

Henrik Overgaard Nielsen

David Bull

Gary Harvey

Ajay Jagota

Elizabeth Babade

Sally Bate

John Kelly

UK European Union Party

Sophie Larroque

UKIP

Adam Richardson

Jeff Armstrong

Fiona Mills

Nathan Ryding

Michael Felse

Ben Fryer

John Booker

Alexander Craig

Independent

Mohmmad Aslam

Tommy Robinson