2019 European elections: List of candidates for the North East
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
3 MEPs will be elected to represent the North East. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Frances Weetman
Penny Hawley
Kathryn Heywood
Conservative
Richard Lawrie
Chris J Galley
Duncan Crute
Green
Rachel Featherstone
Jonathan Elmer
Dawn Furness
Labour
Jude Kirton-Darling
Paul Brannen
Clare Penny-Evans
Liberal Democrats
Fiona Halleast
Julie Porksen
Aidan King
The Brexit Party
Brian Monteith
John Tennant
Richard Monaghan
UKIP
Richard Elvin
Chris Gallacher
Alan Breeze