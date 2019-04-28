2019 European elections: List of candidates for the East of England

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

7 MEPs will be elected to represent the East of England. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Back to introduction

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

Emma Taylor

Neil Carmichael

Bhavna Joshi

Michelle de Vries

Amanda Gummer

Thomas Graham

Roger Casale

Conservative

Geoffrey Van Orden

John Flack

Joe Rich

Thomas McLaren

Joel Charles

Wazz Mughal

Thomas Smith

English Democrats

Robin Tilbrook

Charles Vickers

Bridget Vickers

Paul Wiffen

Green

Catherine Rowett

Rupert Read

Martin Schmierer

Fiona Radic

Paul Jeater

Dr Pallavi Devulapalli

Jeremy Caddick

Labour

Alex Mayer

Chris Vince

Sharon Taylor

Alvin Shum

Anna Smith

Adam Scott

Javeria Hussain

Liberal Democrats

Barbara Gibson

Lucy Nethsingha

Fionna Tod

Stephen Robinson

Sandy Walkington

Marie Goldman

Jules Ewart

The Brexit Party

Richard Tice

Michael Heaver

June Mummery

Paul Hearn

Priscilla Huby

Sean Lever

Edmund Fordham

UKIP

Stuart Agnew

Paul Oakley

Liz Jones

William Ashpole

Alan Graves

John Wallace

John Whitby

Independent

Attila Csordas