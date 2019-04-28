2019 European elections: List of candidates for the East Midlands
Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.
5 MEPs will be elected to represent the East Midlands. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.
Candidates shown in party list order
Change UK
Kate Godfrey
Joan Pons Laplana
Narinder Sharma
Pankajkumar Gulab
Emma Manley
Conservative
Emma McClarkin
Rupert Matthews
Tony Harper
Brendan Clarke-Smith
Thomas Randall
Green
Kat Boettge
Gerhard Lohmann-Bond
Liam McClelland
Daniel Wimberley
Simon Tooke
Independent Network
Nick Byatt
Marianne Overton
Daniel Simpson
Pearl Clarke
Nikki Dillon
Labour
Rory Palmer
Leonie Mathers
Tony Tinley
Nicolle Ndiweni
Gary Godden
Liberal Democrats
Bill Newton Dunn
Michael Mullaney
Lucy Care
Suzanna Austin
Caroline Kenyon
The Brexit Party
Annunziata Rees-Mogg
Jonathan Bullock
Matthew Patten
Tracy Knowles
Anna Bailey
UKIP
Alan Graves
Marietta King
Anil Bhatti
Fran Loi
John Evans
Independent
Simon Rood