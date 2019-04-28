2019 European elections: List of candidates for the East Midlands

Elections for the European Parliament will be held on 23 May 2019. Voters will choose 73 MEPs in 12 multi-member regional constituencies. Each region has a different number of MEPs based on its population.

5 MEPs will be elected to represent the East Midlands. MEPs are elected by proportional representation, in order as listed by their party. The number of MEPs each party gets is calculated using a formula called d'Hondt, except in Northern Ireland, where the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is used.

Candidates shown in party list order

Change UK

Kate Godfrey

Joan Pons Laplana

Narinder Sharma

Pankajkumar Gulab

Emma Manley

Conservative

Emma McClarkin

Rupert Matthews

Tony Harper

Brendan Clarke-Smith

Thomas Randall

Green

Kat Boettge

Gerhard Lohmann-Bond

Liam McClelland

Daniel Wimberley

Simon Tooke

Independent Network

Nick Byatt

Marianne Overton

Daniel Simpson

Pearl Clarke

Nikki Dillon

Labour

Rory Palmer

Leonie Mathers

Tony Tinley

Nicolle Ndiweni

Gary Godden

Liberal Democrats

Bill Newton Dunn

Michael Mullaney

Lucy Care

Suzanna Austin

Caroline Kenyon

The Brexit Party

Annunziata Rees-Mogg

Jonathan Bullock

Matthew Patten

Tracy Knowles

Anna Bailey

UKIP

Alan Graves

Marietta King

Anil Bhatti

Fran Loi

John Evans

Independent

Simon Rood