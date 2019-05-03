UK Politics

Local elections 2019: Labour mayor elected in North of Tyne

  • 3 May 2019

An election for mayor of North of Tyne was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Jamie Driscoll, the Labour candidate, won after receiving 33.9% of the vote in the first round and 56.1% of first and second preference votes in the run-off against Conservative Charlie Hoult.

Full results

PartyCandidateTotal votes
LabourJamie Driscoll76,862
ConservativeCharlie Hoult60,089
Source: BBC

The North of Tyne combined authority is made up of three councils: Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside and Northumberland.

