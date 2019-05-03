Local elections 2019: Labour mayor elected in North of Tyne
An election for mayor of North of Tyne was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.
Jamie Driscoll, the Labour candidate, won after receiving 33.9% of the vote in the first round and 56.1% of first and second preference votes in the run-off against Conservative Charlie Hoult.
Full results
|Party
|Candidate
|Total votes
|Labour
|Jamie Driscoll
|76,862
|Conservative
|Charlie Hoult
|60,089
The North of Tyne combined authority is made up of three councils: Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside and Northumberland.
