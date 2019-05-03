An election for mayor of North of Tyne was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Jamie Driscoll, the Labour candidate, won after receiving 33.9% of the vote in the first round and 56.1% of first and second preference votes in the run-off against Conservative Charlie Hoult.

Full results Party Candidate Total votes Labour Jamie Driscoll 76,862 Conservative Charlie Hoult 60,089

The North of Tyne combined authority is made up of three councils: Newcastle upon Tyne, North Tyneside and Northumberland.

