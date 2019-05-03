An election for mayor of Mansfield was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Andy Abrahams, the Labour candidate, won in the second round by just two votes.

The vote went to a run-off after neither he nor second placed incumbent Kate Allsop, representing the Mansfield Indpendent Forum, won more than 50% of first preference votes.

Full results Party Name First pref Second round LAB Andy Abrahams 6,881 7,930 MIF Kate Allsop 5,860 7,928 IND Steve Garner 4,827 Eliminated CON George Jabbour 3,592 Eliminated IND Philip Shields 2,422 Eliminated

