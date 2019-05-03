UK Politics

Local elections 2019: Independent mayor re-elected in Copeland

  • 3 May 2019

An election for mayor of Copeland was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Mike Starkie, the independent candidate, was re-elected after winning 57.4% of the vote in the first round.

Full results

PartyCandidateVotesShare
INDMike Starkie10,00857.4
LABLinda Jones-Bulman4,54426
CONGed McGrath2,89516.6
Source: BBC

