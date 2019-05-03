An election for mayor of Copeland was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Mike Starkie, the independent candidate, was re-elected after winning 57.4% of the vote in the first round.

Full results Party Candidate Votes Share IND Mike Starkie 10,008 57.4 LAB Linda Jones-Bulman 4,544 26 CON Ged McGrath 2,895 16.6

