Local elections 2019: Labour mayor elected in Leicester
An election for mayor of Leicester was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.
Peter Soulsby, the Labour candidate, won after receiving 61% of the vote.
Full results
|Party
|Candidate
|Share
|Labour
|Peter Soulsby
|61%
|Conservative
|Sandip Verma
|17.20%
|Green
|Mags Lewis
|7.90%
|Lib Dem
|Nigel Porter
|4.90%
|UKIP
|Stuart Young
|4.20%
|Independent
|Sanjay Prem Gogia
|2.90%
|SALT
|Stephen Score
|1.90%
Peter Soulsby was also the mayor before the election.
