An election for mayor of Leicester was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Peter Soulsby, the Labour candidate, won after receiving 61% of the vote.

Full results Party Candidate Share Labour Peter Soulsby 61% Conservative Sandip Verma 17.20% Green Mags Lewis 7.90% Lib Dem Nigel Porter 4.90% UKIP Stuart Young 4.20% Independent Sanjay Prem Gogia 2.90% SALT Stephen Score 1.90%

Peter Soulsby was also the mayor before the election.

