Local elections 2019: Independent mayor elected in Middlesbrough
An election for mayor of Middlesbrough was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.
Andy Preston, the independent candidate, won after receiving 59.2% of the vote in the first round.
Full results
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Share
|IND
|Andy Preston
|17,418
|59.2
|LAB
|Mick Thompson
|6,693
|22.7
|IND
|Peter Longstaff
|2,940
|10
|CON
|Ken Hall
|2,382
|8.1
Before the election the mayor was Dave Budd, representing Labour.
