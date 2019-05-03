UK Politics

Local elections 2019: Lib Dem mayor re-elected in Bedford

  • 3 May 2019

An election for mayor of Bedford was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Dave Hodgson, the Liberal Democrat candidate, won in a run-off against Conservative Gianni Carofano

Full results

PartyNameFirst prefSecond round
LDDave Hodgson17,59621,416
CONGianni Carofano15,77818,105
LABJenni Jackson9,677Eliminated
GRNAdrian Spurrell3,239Eliminated
UKIPAdrian Haynes2,627Eliminated
Source: BBC

