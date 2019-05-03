An election for mayor of Bedford was held on 2 May 2019, the same day as local elections in 259 councils in England and Northern Ireland.

Dave Hodgson, the Liberal Democrat candidate, won in a run-off against Conservative Gianni Carofano

Full results Party Name First pref Second round LD Dave Hodgson 17,596 21,416 CON Gianni Carofano 15,778 18,105 LAB Jenni Jackson 9,677 Eliminated GRN Adrian Spurrell 3,239 Eliminated UKIP Adrian Haynes 2,627 Eliminated

