Theresa May has been called back into the EU summit in Brussels, after European Council president Donald Tusk confirmed a Brexit delay has been agreed by the 27 other EU leaders.

Reuters is reporting that EU member states will offer an extension to 31 October with a review in June.

The PM earlier told leaders she wanted to move the UK's exit date from Friday to 30 June.

The EU had been split over the length of delay to offer the UK.

By law, they had to reach a unanimous decision.

The BBC's Katya Adler said that, if the 31 October extension is confirmed, French President Emmanuel Macron "won the day" as his was the most hardline voice in the room.