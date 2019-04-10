Image copyright Getty Images

Theresa May says she has "been clear" with the EU that she is only seeking a short delay to Brexit.

Mrs May wants to postpone the UK's exit date beyond this Friday until 30 June - but EU leaders are expected to offer a longer delay, with conditions.

Arriving at a summit in Brussels, the PM said she "greatly regrets" that the UK has not already left.

But if the bloc says the UK can leave when a deal is ratified by Parliament, she said the UK could exit by 22 May.

Mrs May will meet the other 27 EU leaders at 17:00 BST to make her request for an extension.

The PM will then leave the meeting and the leaders will discuss her proposal over dinner.

Ahead of the summit, European Council President Donald Tusk urged the other 27 leaders to back a flexible extension of up to a year and said that "neither side should be allowed to feel humiliated".

Earlier, Mrs May appeared in the Commons for the weekly question session with opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn at Prime Minister's Questions.

That head-to-head followed five days of talks between the government and Labour officials aimed at breaking the Brexit impasse.

The 1922 Committee - made up of Tory backbench MPs - will also meet at 17:00, with some members seeking a firm date for Mrs May to step down as leader of the party.