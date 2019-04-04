MPs have voted by the narrowest of margins - 313 to 312 - to force the prime minister to ask for an extension to the Brexit process.

The bill, which was brought by former Labour minister Yvette Cooper, passed through the Commons in just one day.

The draft legislation, which will now be debated in the House of Lords, would force the prime minister to ask the EU for an extension to the Article 50 process beyond 12 April and would give Parliament the power to decide the length of this delay.

An earlier vote on whether MPs could seize control of the parliamentary timetable on Monday was tied 310 to 310, before the speaker rejected it with his casting vote.

By Maryam Ahmed, Christine Jeavans, Edwin Lowther and Wesley Stephenson.