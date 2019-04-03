Brexit: Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn hold 'constructive' talks
Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have called talks to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament "constructive".
The two leaders met on Wednesday afternoon and agreed a "programme of work" to try to find a way forward to put to MPs for a vote.
It is understood that each party has appointed a negotiating team, which will meet later tonight ahead of a full day of discussions on Thursday.
A spokesman for No 10 said both sides were "showing flexibility".
The UK has until 12 April to propose a plan to the EU - which must be accepted by the bloc - or it will leave without a deal on that date.