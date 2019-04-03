Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn have called talks to break the Brexit deadlock in Parliament "constructive".

The two leaders met on Wednesday afternoon and agreed a "programme of work" to try to find a way forward to put to MPs for a vote.

It is understood that each party has appointed a negotiating team, which will meet later tonight ahead of a full day of discussions on Thursday.

A spokesman for No 10 said both sides were "showing flexibility".

The UK has until 12 April to propose a plan to the EU - which must be accepted by the bloc - or it will leave without a deal on that date.