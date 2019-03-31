Image copyright PA Image caption The justice secretary argued Theresa May's deal remained the best outcome

There are "no ideal choices" over the Brexit deadlock, Justice Secretary David Gauke has said.

The prime minister is considering her next move after her withdrawal plan was defeated by MPs for a third time.

On Monday, Parliament will hold an indicative vote on Brexit alternatives. A customs union with the EU is thought to be the most likely preference.

Mr Gauke warned it would "not be sustainable" to ignore MPs if they voted for a softer Brexit.

Speaking on the BBC's Andrew Marr Show, he argued the prime minister's deal was "the best outcome".

But he added: "Sometimes you do have to accept your second or third choice in order to avoid an outcome you consider to be even worse."

Labour's deputy leader Tom Watson said it would be "inconceivable" if there was a a general election and his party did not include new referendum in its manifesto.