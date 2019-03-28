MPs will be asked to vote again on Brexit on Friday but only on part of the deal negotiated with the EU, MPs have been told.

They will vote on the withdrawal agreement negotiated with the EU - covering the divorce bill, citizens' rights and the Irish "backstop.

But the political declaration covering the UK's future relationship with the EU will not be put to the vote.

If MPs back it, the government says the UK will leave the EU on 22 May.

Commons Speaker John Bercow said it was a "new" motion and complied with his ruling that he would not allow a third "meaningful vote" on "substantially the same" motion as MPs had already rejected by historic margins twice.

