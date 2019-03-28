Image copyright Getty Images

When a lot happens, sometimes we know less.

The prime minister offered to pay the ultimate price, and leave office - the grandest of gestures any leader ever really has.

For a moment it seemed it might work and line up the support she so desperately needs.

But within a couple of hours her allies in Northern Ireland were refusing to unblock the progress of Theresa May's main mission.

That might not be terminal - one cabinet minister told me the PM may yet have another go at pushing her deal through Parliament against the odds on Friday.

But if Plan A fails, Parliament is not ready with a clear Plan B that could yet succeed.

For fans of a closer trading relationship within the EU than Theresa May's negotiated, there is evidence a customs union could grow to find a majority in the House of Commons.

Those arguing for another referendum too were cheered by the support MPs displayed.

But if it's Parliament's route, not the prime minister's, that prevails; a quick resolution is out of reach for now.

For our politics, for businesses trying to make decisions, for all of us, divisions and tensions between and inside our government - and our Parliament - are too profound to bring this limbo to an end.

Hear Laura with Europe editor Katya Adler, Brussels reporter Adam Fleming and political correspondent Chris Mason on the latest Brexitcast on BBC Sounds.