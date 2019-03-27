Image copyright Getty Images

MPs will try and forge a Brexit consensus on Wednesday when they debate and vote on alternatives to the government's EU withdrawal agreement.

In an unprecedented show of strength by the Commons, MPs are wresting control of the parliamentary timetable from the government for a few hours to consider a range of other options and try to break the current deadlock.

Commons Speaker John Bercow has the power to decide which of the more than a dozen proposals on the table are discussed in the Commons.

It will then be up to MPs, when they fill in their ballot papers, to express an opinion on each of them.

Any that secure the support of more than 50% of MPs could go forward to be debated again on Monday as Parliament tries to convince the government, and just as importantly the EU, that it has an alternative solution.

Here's a brief rundown on the main proposals up for consideration and who's backing them.

A customs union

Skip Twitter post by @hilarybennmp Our Customs Union motion for tomorrow’s Indicative Votes. The Speaker will select which motions go on the ballot paper to be voted on by MPs. pic.twitter.com/NvNGyndyMk — Hilary Benn (@hilarybennmp) March 26, 2019 Report

The general idea: At least three motions being circulated around Westminster argue for the UK to negotiate a permanent customs union with the EU. There's the official Labour one, a separate one from Labour MPs in Brexit-supporting parts of the UK and a cross-party initiative.

The key bits: None of the motions argue for the UK to remain in the EU's current customs union. They suggest replacing it with a bilateral arrangement, the aim being to ensure tariff-free and friction-free trade with the EU. The backbench Labour motion urges ministers to take "all necessary steps" to negotiate a trade agreement enabling a customs union. The cross-party motion is more explicit, saying it should apply to the whole of the UK and be enshrined in law. Labour is calling for a "comprehensive" deal, giving the UK a say on future trade deals.

Who's backing them? The backbench Labour motion has been tabled by Gareth Snell, the Labour MP for Stoke on Trent Central - a Brexit heartland. The cross-party proposal has the backing of a smattering of senior Conservative and Labour MPs, including Ken Clarke, Oliver Letwin, Hilary Benn and Yvette Cooper.

Labour's plan

Image copyright PA

The general idea: Aside from the customs union, the opposition's motion unarguably points in the direction of a "softer Brexit" while, the party insists, still honouring the result of the 2016 referendum. Labour argues that its proposal is negotiable with the EU - something its detractors contest.

The key bits: The motion calls for "close alignment" with the single market, underpinned by shared institutions and obligations, and for the UK to be in harmony with laws on workers' rights and environmental protections. It seeks guarantees over the UK's continued participation in educational, scientific and cultural programmes and access to security and law enforcement schemes, including the European Arrest Warrant.

Who backing it? It is being put forward by party leader Jeremy Corbyn and his Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer. But it is unlikely to attract much support from other parties, particularly opposition parties who favour another referendum.

Common Market 2.0

The general idea: Also known as Norway plus, this motion takes as its starting point the Scandinavian country's relationship with the EU and seeks to build on it. It derives its name from the common market, the vernacular name for the European Economic Community (EEC) at the time the UK joined it in 1973.

The key bits: The UK would reapply to join the European Free Trade Association (EFTA), which it left when it signed up to the EEC. If successful, it would join what is known as the "EEA pillar" of the EFTA agreement. In essence, the UK would not leave the European Economic Area, to which it currently belongs as an EU member, and would continue to participate in the single market. It envisages a "comprehensive customs arrangement" with the EU until alternative arrangements are put in place and would maintain freedom of movement, albeit with conditions.

Who's backing it? It is the brainchild of Tory MP and free thinker Nick Boles, who has been championing it for nearly 18 months. It has the support of Brexiteer Andrew Percy and a number of Labour MPs, including Stephen Kinnock.

EFTA/EEA

The general idea: This is similar in some respects to Common Market 2.0 but with a number of important differences. While the UK would rejoin EFTA and stay within the EEA, it makes clear the UK's rights and obligations would be enforceable by the domestic courts, not the European Court of Justice.

The key bits: It rejects any kind of customs union with the EU after Brexit and says the Irish backstop must be replaced with alternative arrangements to preserve the territorial integrity of the UK.

Who's backing it? It's been drawn up by George Eustice, who quit as a minister last month to vote against delaying Brexit. It is largely a Tory affair but does draw support from "soft Brexiteers" like Nicky Morgan and Jeremy Lefroy and members of the Brexit Delivery Group of MPs.

Confirmatory referendum

The general idea: This one is pretty straightforward. It says Parliament cannot ratify or implement any agreement on the UK's withdrawal and future relationship "unless and until they have been approved by the people of the UK in a confirmatory public ballot".

The key bits: It basically requires Parliament to withhold its consent for any deal until it is approved in a referendum. Unlike Labour's motion, it does not specify what deal could be voted on or whether there should be an option to remain, thereby differentiating itself from the People's Vote campaign.

Who's backing it? This is known around Westminster as the Kyle-Wilson amendment, as it's the idea of Labour MPs Peter Kyle and Phil Wilson. They say they have four pages of MPs who have signed up and will be submitting this to the Speaker as evidence of its popularity.

Revoking Article 50

The general idea: This requires the government to stop Brexit in its tracks if the UK gets to within days of its scheduled departure from the EU and the necessary legislation implementing any withdrawal deal has not been approved.

The key bits: Talk of revoking Article 50 - the legal process by which the UK is leaving the EU - has been all the rage in the past week, with a petition backing the move attracting more than five million signatures. This motion obliges the government to act if the UK reaches "the penultimate House of Commons sitting day before exit day" and no law implementing Brexit has been passed. In such a situation, MPs would be asked to vote on a no-deal exit and if they rejected that, Article 50 would be revoked.

Who's backing it? The prime mover is the Scottish lawyer and SNP MP Joanna Cherry, who was behind a legal challenge earlier this year to establish whether the UK could unilaterally revoke Article 50. Its supporters include Lib Dem leader Vince Cable and members of the Independent Group of MPs.

Malthouse compromise Plan A

Skip Twitter post by @NickyMorgan01 It’s important that in tomorrow’s indicative votes the House of Commons has a wide range of options to consider & remembers the art of compromise - hence the tabling of Amendment (n) - Malthouse Compromise Plan A pic.twitter.com/j72LWkoaeo — Nicky Morgan MP (@NickyMorgan01) March 26, 2019 Report

The general idea: This cross-party proposal calls for the current withdrawal agreement to be implemented with the controversial "backstop" for the Irish border replaced by alternative arrangements. It mirrors an amendment tabled by the Tory grandee Sir Graham Brady in February - approved at the time by four votes - which authorised the PM to seek changes to the deal.

The key bits: We've heard a lot in recent weeks about the Malthouse compromise, an attempt to broker a truce between Conservative factions named after housing minister Kit Malthouse. This is just the first part of the plan. Malthouse B - which envisages an extended transition period and a series of industry-wide agreements - is not included in this.

Who's backing it? It has garnered support from both wings of the party, including former cabinet minister Damian Green as well as members of the European Research Group, including its chairman Jacob Rees-Mogg. The Democratic Unionists have put their name to it as has the Labour Brexiteer Kate Hoey.