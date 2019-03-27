Image copyright Getty Images

MPs have voted to take control of the parliamentary timetable in an attempt to find a majority for a Brexit outcome.

A process known as indicative votes will allow MPs to choose from a series of Brexit options designed to test the will of Parliament to see what, if anything, commands a majority.

MPs submitted 16 different options of which the Speaker has selected eight.

So what are they?

Deal plus customs union

Under this option, MPs could pledge to support Theresa May's Brexit deal (known as the withdrawal agreement) in exchange for a commitment for the UK to remain in a customs union with the EU.

A customs union is a trade agreement under which two or more countries do not put tariffs (taxes on imports) on goods coming in from other countries in the union.

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Confused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics.

This arrangement would give the UK a closer trading relationship with the EU and reduce the need for custom checks at the Irish border.

It would also help to eliminate the need for the backstop - the insurance policy in the withdrawal agreement designed to prevent a hard border (eg border posts) in Ireland.

But being part of a permanent customs union with the EU would stop the UK striking its own independent trade deals with other countries (such as the United States).

Separately, MPs also will have the option to vote on Labour's position, which is to remain in a customs union in addition to having a "close alignment" with the EU single market.

Theresa May has previously ruled out remaining in a customs union as one of her "red lines".

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Labour wants the UK to remain in a customs union

Common market 2.0

This option would involve the UK joining Norway, Iceland, Switzerland and Liechtenstein as part of the European Free Trade Association (Efta).

It would mean remaining in the single market which would ensure the free flow of goods to and from the EU - avoiding friction at the borders.

But the UK would have to retain freedom of movement (the right of EU citizens to live and work in the UK and vice-versa), pay into the EU budget and follow many of the EU's rules and regulations.

Under the plan, the UK would also remain in a customs union until an alternative plan to a avoid a hard border in Ireland was found.

This option is referred to as the Common Market 2.0 or the Norway plus plan.

Deal plus single market

Alternatively, MPs may choose to participate in the single market and Efta, but not enter into a customs arrangement.

This would give the UK the freedom to sign its own trade deals.

However, it's not clear how such an outcome would avoid the need for customs checks at the Irish border but the plan acknowledges the need for "new protocols relating to the Northern Ireland border".

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Confused by Brexit jargon? Reality Check unpacks the basics.

"Standstill" arrangement

This option assumes the UK is unable to pass the withdrawal agreement.

Under this scenario, the UK would leave the EU but there would be a commitment from both sides to recognise each other's standards and regulations for up to two years.

Supporters refer to it as a "standstill" agreement and say this would mean that goods could continue to flow freely and tariff-free (ie no taxes on imports).

The UK would be able to negotiate its future relationship, but would continue to pay into the EU budget during this period.

Supporters say such an arrangement would avoid disruption, but detractors say it wouldn't eliminate the need for checks.

The Brexit Secretary, Stephen Barclay, told MPs that the EU has repeatedly said it is unwilling to accept such a plan.

It's also unclear what would happen at the end of the two-year "standstill" period if an alternative solution to the Irish border had still not been found.

No-deal Brexit

No deal is the legal default outcome in the absence of agreeing a deal or revoking Article 50.

So if the political deadlock cannot be resolved, even after indicative votes take place, a no-deal Brexit could still be the final outcome.

If the UK did leave the EU with no deal, it would mean initially trading on World Trade Organization (WTO) terms.

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The Ministry of Defence says 3,500 troops will be available to be deployed in the event of a no-deal Brexit, if necessary

This means that certain goods would be subject to tariffs.

The UK would also lose all the trade deals it is currently part of as an EU member - although the government is currently trying to replicate these "as far as possible".

In addition to tariffs, UK goods entering the EU would be subject to extra checks. There have been warnings that this could lead to bottlenecks at some ports (such as Dover).

The UK has undertaken preparations, code-named Operation Yellowhammer, to address any disruption in the first few days of a no-deal Brexit. As part of the contingency plans, up to 3,500 troops will be ready to be deployed, if necessary.

Confirmatory referendum

This option would require the public to agree to any deal, through a "confirmatory referendum".

But it would be up to MPs to decide what the question on the ballot would be - and that could lead to renewed deadlock.

For example, should there be two or more options to choose from?

Offering a further referendum would also break another of the government's red lines. Theresa May says that MPs "have a duty to respect the result of the referendum that took place in 2016."

Revoke Article 50

This would mean cancelling Brexit altogether.

Article 50 is the two-year process which triggered the UK's departure from the EU. The original deadline of 29 March has now been extended for at least a couple of weeks.

Last year, the European Court of Justice ruled that the UK could revoke Article 50 itself, without having to ask the other 27 EU countries for permission.

By revoking Article 50, the UK would bring a halt to the entire Brexit process. It would therefore remain a member of the EU on the same terms, including keeping its budget rebate.

Some MPs see this as an option in order to avoid a no-deal Brexit.

But such an outcome would represent a major government climbdown. In response to a public petition on revoking Article 50 which has passed more than 5.7m signatures, Downing Street said a failure to deliver Brexit would cause "potentially irreparable damage to public trust".

Read more from Reality Check

Send us your questions

Follow us on Twitter