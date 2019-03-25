Image copyright HOC

MPs have voted to take control of Commons business in an unprecedented move to try to find a majority for any Brexit option.

The government was defeated by 329 votes to 302 on the cross-party amendment, a majority of 27.

Two ministers - Richard Harrington and Alistair Burt - resigned from the government to vote for the move.

MPs are now voting to ask for another Brexit extension if a deal has not been approved by 5 April.

Theresa May had tried to head off a defeat by offering MPs a series of votes on Brexit alternatives, organised by the government.

She said allowing MPs to take over the Commons agenda would have set an "unwelcome precedent".

The so-called indicative votes are set to take place on Wednesday.

MPs will be able to vote on a series of options - likely to include a "softer Brexit" and another referendum - designed to test the will of Parliament to see what, if anything, commands a majority.