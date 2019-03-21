Image copyright HOC

A petition calling on Theresa May to cancel Brexit by revoking Article 50 has attracted more than half a million signatures.

Parliament's petitions website crashed on Thursday morning because of the high volume of traffic.

It comes as the prime minister heads to Brussels to ask the EU for a delay to next Friday's Brexit date.

Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt told BBC Radio 4's Today revoking Article 50 was possible but "highly unlikely".

The petition quickly passed the 100,000 threshold that means it will be considered for debate in Parliament.

It is currently heading towards 700,000 signatures, with more than 40,000 people signing it in the past hour.

Margaret Anne Georgiadou, who started the petition, told the BBC: "I became like every other Remainer - very frustrated that we've been silenced and ignored for so long.

"So I think now it's almost like a dam bursting, because we've been held back in a sense - it's almost like last chance salon now."

She said the petition "didn't do very well for a week".

"I nearly gave up but then I contacted a lot of people and it took off," she added.

A House of Commons spokesperson said the site crashed on Thursday morning because of "a large and sustained load on the system".

It briefly went back online, before disappearing again, with a note saying it was "down for maintenance".

The petition reads: "The government repeatedly claims exiting the EU is 'the will of the people'.

"We need to put a stop to this claim by proving the strength of public support now, for remaining in the EU. A People's Vote may not happen - so vote now."