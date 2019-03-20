Image copyright AFP/Getty Images

Theresa May has appealed to the public over Brexit, telling them she understood they had had enough, and adding: "I am on your side."

Speaking from Downing Street, the prime minister criticised the actions of MPs, saying it was "high time" politicians made a decision on the next steps.

Earlier, Mrs May wrote to EU Council President Donald Tusk requesting to delay Brexit until 30 June.

She said the delay was a "matter of great personal regret".

The UK is set to leave the EU next Friday, on 29 March, unless the law is changed.

All other 27 EU members would have to agree any extension after that date.

Mr Tusk said he believed the EU would agree to a short extension, but only if the deal was signed off by MPs next week.