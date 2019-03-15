Image copyright EPA Image caption Esther McVey quit her job as work and pensions secretary over Theresa May's deal

Tory Brexiteer Esther McVey has hinted she will back Theresa May's EU deal next week, despite voting against it both times it came to the Commons.

She resigned from cabinet in November over the deal, saying it did not "honour the result of the referendum".

But speaking to Nick Robinson's Political Thinking podcast, she said Leave-backing MPs will "have to think a different way" for the next vote.

She also called for ministers who voted against the government to be sacked.

Ms McVey accused her successor as Work and Pensions Secretary, Amber Rudd, Justice Secretary David Gauke, and Business Secretary Greg Clark of "destroying democracy" and "ripping up the rule books" by defying the three-line whip on votes this week.