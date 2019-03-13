UK Politics

Brexit: How did my MP vote on no-deal?

  • 13 March 2019
Related Topics
Tellers graphic

In a dramatic night in the Commons MPs have voted twice to reject a no-deal Brexit.

The first vote, called for by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, passed by a small margin. It amended the government's motion ruling out a no-deal Brexit on the 29 March, and instead sought to rule out a no-deal Brexit at any time.

The second vote on the amended motion was then passed by 321 votes to 278.

To find out how your MP voted use the look-up below.

Please upgrade your browser to view this interactive

Click here if you cannot see the look-up. Data from Commons Votes Services.

MPs also voted against the Malthouse Compromise. This amendment had hoped to delay Brexit until 22 May and then leave the EU without a full agreement in place.

MPs are now expected to vote on a possible delay to Brexit on Thursday.

Please upgrade your browser

How did your MP vote on previous Brexit debates?

Related Topics