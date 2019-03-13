Brexit: How did my MP vote on no-deal?
In a dramatic night in the Commons MPs have voted twice to reject a no-deal Brexit.
The first vote, called for by Labour MP Yvette Cooper, passed by a small margin. It amended the government's motion ruling out a no-deal Brexit on the 29 March, and instead sought to rule out a no-deal Brexit at any time.
The second vote on the amended motion was then passed by 321 votes to 278.
To find out how your MP voted use the look-up below.
Click here if you cannot see the look-up. Data from Commons Votes Services.
MPs also voted against the Malthouse Compromise. This amendment had hoped to delay Brexit until 22 May and then leave the EU without a full agreement in place.
MPs are now expected to vote on a possible delay to Brexit on Thursday.
