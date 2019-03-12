Brexit deal: How did my MP vote?

Theresa May's revised Brexit deal has been defeated in the House of Commons as MPs voted against it by 391 to 242, despite last minute assurances over the Irish backstop.

To find out how your MP voted use the look-up below.

The last time Mrs May's withdrawal agreement was put to Parliament in January, it was voted down by a margin of 230.

At 149, this defeat is narrower than the previous vote but still ranks fourth in the biggest government defeats since 1918.

In Tuesday's vote, 39 Conservative MPs who had previously voted against Mrs May's deal backed it.

