Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt tells Andrew Marr the Conservative party is "in very perilous waters"

Conservative MPs should back Theresa May's deal this week or risk losing Brexit altogether, Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt has warned.

There was "wind in the sails" of those opposing Brexit and the consequences for the party will be "devastating", if it is not delivered, he said.

MPs will vote again on the deal on Tuesday, after rejecting it in January.

Labour's John McDonnell said it looked like the PM had failed to secure any changes and it would be rejected again.

The UK is due to leave on 29 March, although Parliament has yet to agree the terms of withdrawal.

MPs will vote for a second time on Tuesday on the withdrawal deal Mrs May has negotiated with the European Union - after rejecting it by a historic margin in January.

If they reject it again, they will get a vote on leaving without a deal, and if that fails, on delaying the exit date.

Many Conservative Brexiteers voted against the deal in January over concerns about the backstop - a controversial insurance policy designed to prevent physical checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

But there have been few visible signs of progress over the issue in continuing talks between EU and UK officials.

'Perilous waters'

Mr Hunt told BBC One's Andrew Marr Show some MPs wanted to "kill" the deal, in order to delay Brexit, with the ultimate aim of getting another referendum on the issue.

"Within three weeks, those people could have two of those three things," he said, adding that Labour's position made the third more likely.

He said: "We are in perilous waters, and people who want to make sure that we really do deliver this result need to remember that if it fails... they are going to say: 'There was a party that promised to deliver Brexit, we put them into No 10 and they failed', and the consequences for us as a party, would be devastating."

Please upgrade your browser Your guide to Brexit jargon Enter the word or phrase you are looking for Search

Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell told the same programme that Labour MPs would again vote against Mrs May's deal this week.

He said: "It looks as though she's bringing back the same deal so it looks as though we will have the same result and it will be thrown out."

He said the party's priority this week would be to stop Theresa May "driving through some sort of Brexit deal that will damage our economy and undermine jobs" and if that meant a delay to allow for a discussion about the deal Labour backs instead "so be it".

He also denied that Labour's support for keeping the option of another referendum open had been put on the backburner, adding: "If Parliament can't agree, if we have to break the logjam, yes, we will keep the option available of going back to the people."