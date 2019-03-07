Image copyright HoC

The UK government will continue to seek legal changes to the Irish backstop from the EU, the attorney general says.

Geoffrey Cox told MPs the proposals put to Brussels were "as clear as day" and Brexit talks would continue.

EU officials have said they would work over the weekend if "acceptable" ideas were received by Friday to break the deadlock over the backstop.

It comes as Chancellor Philip Hammond warned Brexiteers to vote for the PM's deal or face a delay to Brexit.

Ministers are seeking legally-enforceable changes to the backstop - an insurance policy designed to prevent physical checks on the border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, but there have been few visible signs of progress.

The UK has been urged to submit fresh proposals within the next 48 hours to break the Brexit impasse.

Mr Cox, who was in Brussels on Tuesday to push for further changes to the Brexit deal, said talks will "almost certainly" continue through the weekend.

He said there had been "careful discussions" with the EU and stressed it was government policy to seek the legal changes to the backstop.

"We are discussing text with the European Union," he said.

"I am surprised to hear the comments that have emerged over the last 48 hours that the proposals are not clear; they are as clear as day, and we are continuing to discuss them."

MPs are due to vote for a second time on the Brexit deal next week. If they reject the deal again, they will get to choose between leaving without a deal or deferring the UK's exit from the EU beyond the scheduled date of 29 March.

Meanwhile, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said a business schedule for next week in Parliament did not appear to include the "no deal" and "delay" votes.