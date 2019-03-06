Suspicious package found at House of Lords
- 6 March 2019
The Palace of Westminster authorities say that a "suspicious package has been found in the Peers entrance" and have asked people to avoid the area.
The message is running on the Lords internal information screens, which highlights what is going on within Parliament.
Peers are continuing to debate the Trade Bill in the Lords chamber.