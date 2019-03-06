Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Jeremy Corbyn at Momentum rally during the 2017 general election campaign

The Labour-supporting Momentum group has been fined £16,700 for "multiple breaches of electoral law", the Electoral Commission has said.

It said this included the highest fine issued to a non-party campaigner for not submitting an accurate spending return for the 2017 election.

"Repeated revisions to their spending return" and "poor record keeping" were among the reasons given.

Momentum said there were "some mistakes...and some clerical errors".