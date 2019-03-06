Momentum fined £16,700 for 'multiple electoral law breaches'
6 March 2019
The Labour-supporting Momentum group has been fined £16,700 for "multiple breaches of electoral law", the Electoral Commission has said.
It said this included the highest fine issued to a non-party campaigner for not submitting an accurate spending return for the 2017 election.
"Repeated revisions to their spending return" and "poor record keeping" were among the reasons given.
Momentum said there were "some mistakes...and some clerical errors".