Image copyright HoC

The EU has dismissed calls from MPs for an agreement to protect the rights of UK and EU expats in the event of a no-deal Brexit.

The amendment from Conservative MP Alberto Costa was passed without opposition by the Commons on Wednesday.

But the European Commission said it would "not negotiate mini deals" as it would imply negotiations had failed.

The withdrawal deal includes pledges to protect the rights of UK citizens in EU states and EU citizens in the UK after Brexit.

But MPs have so far rejected the agreement - raising the prospect of the UK leaving the EU without a deal on 29 March.

Mr Costa's amendment called for Theresa May to write to the President of the European Council, Donald Tusk, to seek to guarantee the rights of EU nationals even under a no-deal Brexit.

He had to resign from his unpaid government role as a parliamentary private secretary to Scotland Secretary David Mundell, due to the convention that MPs serving in government should not amend government motions.

The amendment gained support from 141 MPs from different parties, and was accepted by the government. The amendment was approved unanimously by MPs, without a vote.

Speaking in the Commons yesterday, Mr Costa said he had "been a loyal Conservative member. I have never rebelled and have scarcely spoken out of turn".

But, he told MPs that EU citizens' rights "should have been dealt with at the outset of the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU".

'Generous approach'

Responding to the amendment, European Commission spokesperson, Mina Andreeva, said "the best way to protect the rights of these 4.5 million people concerned is through the withdrawal agreement.

"We will not negotiate mini deals, because negotiating such mini deals outside the withdrawal agreement would imply that the negotiations have failed."

"The Commission has consistently made clear that rights of EU citizens in the United Kingdom and UK nationals in the EU are our top priority, they should not pay the price for Brexit" she stated.

The Commission has urged EU member states to take a "generous approach" to UK citizens living abroad, she added.

Theresa May has promised MPs a meaningful vote on her deal by 12 March - just 17 days before the UK is set to leave the EU.

She has also committed to giving MPs a vote on delaying Brexit, if they reject both her deal and no-deal.