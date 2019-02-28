Minister quits over Brexit delay vote

Image copyright UK Parliament

Tory MP George Eustice has quit the government over Theresa May's promise to allow MPs a vote on delaying Brexit if her deal is rejected.

The farming minister said he wanted to be "free to participate in the critical debate that will take place in the weeks ahead".

Mr Eustice is a longstanding Brexiteer, who stood as a UKIP MEP candidate before joining the Conservatives.

The ex-farmer was a former press secretary to David Cameron.

In a statement, he said: "I fear that developments this week will lead to a sequence of events culminating in the EU dictating the terms of any extension requested and the final humiliation of our country."

He added: "We cannot negotiate a successful Brexit unless we are prepared to walk through the door."