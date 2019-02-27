Image copyright Getty Images

Labour has suspended MP Chris Williamson over remarks about the party's handling of anti-Semitism.

The Derby North MP said Labour had "given too much ground" in the face of criticism over the issue, but later said he "deeply regrets" the remarks.

A number of Labour MPs had called for his suspension and the parliamentary party said he was no longer welcome at their meetings.

A Labour spokesman confirmed he has now been suspended "pending investigation".

The row erupted after footage was published by the Yorkshire Post, showing Mr Williamson, who is a close ally of Jeremy Corbyn, telling activists Labour had been "too apologetic" over anti-Semitism and was being "demonised as a racist, bigoted party".

It came just a week after nine Labour MPs quit the party, citing anti-Semitism as one of the main reasons for the move.