Brexit next steps: How did my MP vote?

MPs have given their backing to a proposal asking the government for a change in the law so the Brexit date can be altered, should Parliament vote to delay the UK's departure from the European Union.

The measure was proposed by Labour MP Yvette Cooper and passed by 502 votes to 20.

In an earlier vote Labour had its Brexit policies rejected by MPs. Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn had said his party would back another EU referendum if the plan was defeated.

MPs also approved, without a vote, an amendment from Conservative MP Alberto Costa calling for the protection of the rights of UK citizens in the EU and vice versa.

Labour's alternative Brexit plan, which aims to ensure that the UK joins a customs union with the EU after Brexit, was again defeated by MPs.

However, an amendment from the backbench Labour MP, Yvette Cooper, did pass after it received support from ministers.

The amendment contained Theresa May's commitment on giving MPs a vote on delaying Brexit if both her deal and no-deal are rejected by MPs.

