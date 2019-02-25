Image copyright Reuters

Theresa May has ruled out a final "meaningful vote" on her Brexit deal this week - but she will give MPs the chance to have their say on how they want the next steps to play out.

The process starts with the government putting down a motion, which is likely to be neutral, such as acknowledging it is continuing its negotiations.

This then allows MPs to table amendments, putting forward their proposals on what they think should happen next.

Speaker John Bercow makes the final call on which amendments are put before the Commons, so we will not know until Wednesday on what MPs will be voting.

But a number of amendments have already been touted, as the clock continues to countdown to Brexit day on 29 March.

What are the amendments then, and who is proposing them?

Yvette Cooper/Oliver Letwin amendment

You may remember the "Cooper/Boles" amendment that was put forward by Labour's Yvette Cooper and Conservative Nick Boles earlier this year.

It is now being brought back to life, with a new Tory name getting top billing - Sir Oliver Letwin.

The amendment aims to delay the UK's exit date from the EU by extending Article 50 if Mrs May fails to get her deal agreed by Parliament by 13 March.

The pair hope this would prevent leaving in a no-deal scenario, which they believe would be disastrous for the country.

The difference with this amendment, compared with the others below, is that it would temporarily suspend the government's power over the parliamentary timetable to allow time to pass it into legislation - potentially the next day if it goes through.

Andrew Percy/Simon Hart amendment

This amendment would also extend Article 50 so the UK can leave the EU later than 29 March if Mrs May fails to pass a deal, but it is a much softer version than the Cooper/Letwin one.

Firstly, it would not involve MPs taking control of the parliamentary timetable as its rival amendment does.

And secondly, it limits any delay of Brexit up to and not beyond 23 May 2019.

The proposal has been put forward by members of the Brexit Delivery Group to seek to appease potential rebels who may be considering voting for Cooper/Letwin.

Alberto Costa amendment

Conservative backbencher Alberto Costa has already published his proposal to protect the rights of UK citizens in the EU, and vice versa.

The amendment does not ask for a new agreement.

But it calls on the government to implement the part of the withdrawal agreement - the so-called "divorce bill" element of the deal - that includes citizens' rights, regardless of the outcome of negotiations.

Labour Party amendment

Jeremy Corbyn is also expected to table an amendment to again push for his party's proposals for Brexit.

These include creating a permanent customs union with the EU, and a close relationship with its single market.

But it is thought the move could push the Labour leader towards backing another referendum.

The party's conference last September bound the leadership to explore all remaining alternatives to the PM's Brexit plan, including a public vote, if it was not able to force a general election.

Efforts to spark an election have failed, so if Labour's own Brexit plan is defeated in the Commons, the new referendum would be its only remaining option.

Senior party figures also said over the weekend that they were "heading in that direction".

SNP amendment

A proposal has not been published yet, but it is likely the SNP will put forward another amendment.

The last time MPs had an opportunity to do this, the party's Westminster leader, Ian Blackford, tabled a motion seeking to postpone the date of Brexit by at least three months.

He also previously tabled an amendment to rule out a no-deal Brexit, with calls to emphasise the roles of the UK nations in the process.